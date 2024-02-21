Former Shawnee Coach Convicted Of Sexual Misconduct, Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

A former Shawnee coach was sentenced on Wednesday, following a conviction back in November.

A former athletic director and coach from Shawnee convicted of soliciting a minor was sentenced on Wednesday.

Ron Arthur was found guilty in November for his misconduct with a 17-year-old student.

Arthur was sentenced to five years in prison, five years supervised release, and $3500 in fines.

The Ron Arthur Trial

According to testimony and data pulled from the defendant’s phone and other devices, that information included his search history during the time he was being investigated. The defendant is charged with sex crimes against a 17-year-old student. However, about a dozen other victims have come forward including Robert Hair, who was also a state’s witness.

“It's difficult for me,” Hair said. “It displays the pattern, the same type of grooming that was, that happened to me.”

During the trial, the prosecution showed a video of investigators interviewing Arthur back in 2021, where he admitted to using the app Grindr for “hookups” and to contact “former students.” Arthur has maintained his innocence. In the video, he told investigators he wanted to be a positive influence on others and admits he took some students under his wing to be a mentor to them.

Through information extracted from his device, investigators testified they found Arthur trying to contact the plaintiff two days after he graduated from high school. Prosecutors also detailed information investigators found on Arthur’s devices during the investigation, including searches such as “Can an app be deleted from another device,” Can you “transfer Grindr chats to a new phone” and “Can you delete Grindr if police have your phone” On the stand an investigator testified they didn’t find the Grindr app on Arthur’s phone but did find an account by using his email address. Hair said he hoped the case would bring closure to the victims.

“I hope that what this brings out is a chance for victims who may be out there to tell their story and to let them know that you have support, and you have people that will be in your corner that you may not know of, but they'll be there,” said Hair.

Inside the courtroom, the prosecution established a pattern of behavior from Arthur, which they say had gone on for years. "I think the defense is trying to piece together the typical locker room behavior," said Robert Hair, a former Shawnee High School student.

But for Hair, this wasn't any locker room behavior. Hair, one of the state's witnesses, says Arthur began grooming him 15 years ago. "Touching me, touching my hands, lots of explicit things said to me," said Hair.

A dozen victims have come forward with these accounts, some taking the stand and others sending in statements.

The only plaintiff in this case is a 17-year-old male. "There are other people that have to grapple with this that knew what was happening," said Senator Shane Jett.

Senator Jett sat inside the courtroom listening to statements. "Seeing for the very first time the perpetrator that hurt so many kids was chilling," said Senator Jett.