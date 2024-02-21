1 Injured After SE OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred on Interstate 35 near Southeast 29th Street Service Road.

Police said that a woman called 911 to say she had hit someone.

Police transported an adult victim to a local hospital, OCPD confirmed.