1 Injured After SE OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 9:10 pm
One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred on Interstate 35 near Southeast 29th Street Service Road.
Police said that a woman called 911 to say she had hit someone.
Police transported an adult victim to a local hospital, OCPD confirmed.
