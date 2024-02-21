1 Injured After SE OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 9:10 pm

By: News 9


One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred on Interstate 35 near Southeast 29th Street Service Road.

Police said that a woman called 911 to say she had hit someone.

Police transported an adult victim to a local hospital, OCPD confirmed.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 20th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 24th, 2024

December 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024

February 21st, 2024