Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Hosts Spring Events For All Ages

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is gearing up for spring with the upcoming Art in Bloom event.

Laura Rudicel joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what folks can expect from the fundraising event.

Rudicel said artists build floral sculptures based on some of the art in the museum.

She said they have a variety of activities to participate in, such as art-making and lectures.

There is also an adult-only cocktail party called Bubbles and Bloom.

Art in Bloom is from April 12th until the 14th inside the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday.

