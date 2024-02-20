Member Of Oklahoma County Jail Trust Resigns

A spokesperson for the trust says Arnall's insight will be missed and her support has led to change at the jail.

By: News 9

The last original member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust has resigned.

Sue Ann Arnall announced her resignation in a letter on Monday.

She has been outspoken about improving the treatment of detainees.

In her resignation letter, Arnall says, “my pleas to the county to adequately fund the jail have fallen on deaf ears for too long."

She says the County Budget Board prioritizes their own departments and pet projects first, and has little hope this will change in the future.

