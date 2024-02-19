Reba Announced As A 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

One of Oklahoma's Own is getting recognized for her decades-long success as an entertainment icon. The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum announced Reba McEntire as one of their 2024 Lifetime Achievement award winners.

Monday, February 19th 2024, 4:05 pm

By: News 9


The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum announced Reba McEntire as one of their 2024 Lifetime Achievement award winners.

The Oklahoma native has 35 career Number-one singles and 17 Grammy nominations to her name, along with several credits in film, television, and Broadway.

She'll be honored during the Museum's awards ceremony in April.
