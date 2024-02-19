Reba Announced As A 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

One of Oklahoma's Own is getting recognized for her decades-long success as an entertainment icon. The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum announced Reba McEntire as one of their 2024 Lifetime Achievement award winners.

By: News 9

One of Oklahoma's Own is getting recognized for her decades-long success as an entertainment icon.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum announced Reba McEntire as one of their 2024 Lifetime Achievement award winners.

The Oklahoma native has 35 career Number-one singles and 17 Grammy nominations to her name, along with several credits in film, television, and Broadway.

She'll be honored during the Museum's awards ceremony in April.