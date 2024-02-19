Young Family Athletic Center Opens In Norman Monday

Monday, February 19th 2024, 12:45 pm
The Young Family Athletic Center officially opens Monday.
The 122,000 square foot facility will have multiple basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, as well as two swimming pools and a small retail space.
Oklahoma’s Trae Young teamed up with the City of Norman to fund part of the facility.
The ribbon cutting is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday.
