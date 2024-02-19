Young Family Athletic Center Opens In Norman Monday

The 122,000 square foot facility will have multiple basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, as well as two swimming pools and a small retail space.

By: News 9

The Young Family Athletic Center officially opens Monday.

Oklahoma’s Trae Young teamed up with the City of Norman to fund part of the facility.

The ribbon cutting is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday.