Man Arrested, Accused Of Stealing ATM In Oklahoma City

Police have arrested a man, he is accused of using a forklift to steal an ATM, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

-

Police have arrested a man, he is accused of using a forklift to steal an ATM, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The ATM was from a credit union near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Ave, police say. Police began investigating the stolen ATM on Jan. 16.

Police arrested Aaron Peterson, 52, on Feb. 15, police say. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of grand larceny, destruction of property, engaging in pattern of criminal offenses, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Oklahoma City police worked with the Edmond Police Department in the investigation and arrest, police say.