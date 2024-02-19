Fire Crews Put Out Commercial Fire In Southeast OKC

Fire crews were on the scene of a commercial building that caught fire Monday morning, according to officials.

By: News 9

Evacuations of the building have been ordered as a precaution.

The scene was near Southeast 59th Street and Sunnylane Road.

Officials say the fire started in a fuel pump on the property and crept up to the surrounding building, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

There is no information on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.