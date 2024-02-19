Midtown Oklahoma City Hosts 10 Buck Lunch Week

Twenty-three restaurants in the Downtown and Midtown Oklahoma City area are participating in 10 Buck Lunch Week, where they will offer $10 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By: News 9

-

Midtown Oklahoma City is hosting 10 Buck Lunch Week to highlight local businesses and give patrons an opportunity to try new restaurants.

Midtown District Manager Jakey Dobbs and Director of Marketing and Communications Danielle Dudson, also known as Buck, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what restaurants are participating.

The 23 participating restaurants will offer a variety of $10 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 19 to 23.

The promotion is guaranteed for dine-in only; availability for take-out is subject to each restaurant.

Attendees should verify the offer with the restaurant before ordering take-out.

Participating restaurants include:

Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

Café Cuvée

Edie’s Grill

Fassler Hall

GHST Kitchen & Bar

Hacienda Tacos

Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Café

Kitchen 1907

McNellie’s OKC

Not Your Average Joe

Packard’s New American Kitchen

Plant

Press Waffle Co.

Stranger Wings

The Fried Taco

The Garage Burgers & Beer

The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen

Waffle Champion

For more information on 10 Buck Lunch Week and what menu items will be offered, CLICK HERE.