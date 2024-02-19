Midtown Oklahoma City Hosts 10 Buck Lunch Week

Monday, February 19th 2024, 9:30 am
Midtown Oklahoma City is hosting 10 Buck Lunch Week to highlight local businesses and give patrons an opportunity to try new restaurants.
Midtown District Manager Jakey Dobbs and Director of Marketing and Communications Danielle Dudson, also known as Buck, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about what restaurants are participating.
The 23 participating restaurants will offer a variety of $10 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Feb. 19 to 23.
The promotion is guaranteed for dine-in only; availability for take-out is subject to each restaurant.
Attendees should verify the offer with the restaurant before ordering take-out.
Participating restaurants include:
Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes
Café Cuvée
Edie’s Grill
Fassler Hall
GHST Kitchen & Bar
Hacienda Tacos
Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Café
Kitchen 1907
McNellie’s OKC
Not Your Average Joe
Packard’s New American Kitchen
Plant
Press Waffle Co.
Stranger Wings
The Fried Taco
The Garage Burgers & Beer
The Hall’s Pizza Kitchen
Waffle Champion
For more information on 10 Buck Lunch Week and what menu items will be offered, CLICK HERE.
February 19th, 2024
February 8th, 2024
February 8th, 2024
February 2nd, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024
February 20th, 2024