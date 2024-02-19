Suspect Search Underway After Vehicle Crashes Into Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police are searching for one person who ran off on foot after crashing into a home in the northwestern part of the city.

One person is in custody after crashing a vehicle into a house Monday morning and fleeing the scene, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the vehicle and a passenger ran off on foot from the scene of the crash at around 12 a.m. on Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North May Avenue.

The driver was later taken into custody, the passenger's whereabouts are still unknown.

No one was hurt, but Oklahoma City Police say there’s a significant amount of property damage.

OCPD said the search is still ongoing.