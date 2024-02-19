A man and woman are dead following a crash Sunday on State Highway 9, authorities confirm.

By: News 9

2 Killed In Head-On Crash On State Highway 9 In Pottawatomie County

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified Juan Jeronimo, 19, and Charlotte Zierke, 44, as the victims.

OHP said it happened around 6:40 p.m. just east of Drummond Road, four miles south of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma.

Zierke was traveling eastbound and for unknown reasons veered left of the center lane, striking Jeronimo's vehicle head-on, OHP reports.

Both were pinned in their vehicles for over 20 minutes before being extricated.

OHP said Jeronimo died at the scene and Zierke was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.