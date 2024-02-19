Cowboys Complete Bedlam Sweep, Improve To 14-0

The second-ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team downed No. 25 Oklahoma, 34-9, Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena for its 19th-straight Phillips 66 Bedlam Series dual win. The Cowboys maintained their perfect season at 14-0 with one dual remaining, while the Sooners ended their regular season at 5-7.

By: okstate.com , OSU Athletics

The win moved the all-time series record to 151-27-10 in favor of the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has defeated the Sooners in Gallagher-Iba Arena 24 times in a row, while its 19-dual winning streak is one shy of tying the all-time series record of 20 set between 1969 and 1978. In 33 years at the helm of his alma mater, head coach John Smith owns an impressive 58-6-3 advantage over OU.

Oklahoma State has now defeated a ranked opponent in 10 straight duals, tied for its longest streak since 1994, and leads the nation with a dozen ranked wins. With the win, coach Smith trails Harold Nichols by just two wins at 490 for second-most in Division I wrestling history.

"I can't even remember those first three matches they happened so fast," coach Smith said. "It's a great way to start, getting 10 minutes into the dual and you're already three matches down. I thought we may get out of there in an hour, but credit their guys for fighting it out… The whistle blows and we're scoring. That's why we're winning."

Like they have for most of the season, the Cowboys set the tone early with a pair of pins and technical fall to build a commanding 17-0 lead after three bouts. It marked the fifth-consecutive dual OSU has claimed the opening three matches. OSU ended the day with a season-high six bonus-point wins, its most in a Bedlam dual since December 9, 2018.

Just over a minute into the afternoon's first matchup, Troy Spratley put Conrad Hendriksen on his back for the fall, igniting the 9,912 fans in attendance. It was Spratley's second pin of the season, and he has won nine of his last 10 matches. Daton Fix then improved to 12-0 following a 20-5 technical fall against Gabe Vidlak. At 141 pounds, Tagen Jamison broke the score open, pinning Carter Schmidt in just 54 seconds. It was the third fall of Jamison's young career and fastest by a Cowboy in dual action this season.

"I've had a pin in a tournament before, but in a dual, especially Bedlam, it is crazy," Jamison said. "There were so many people there, the noise like that. It was just an exciting moment, especially with the two guys before me, Troy Spratley and Daton (Fix). They both woke the crowd up too, so it was nice being able to add to that."

Following Jordan Williams' defeat to No. 21 Willie McDougald, Teague Travis and Izzak Olejnik got OSU back on track with a pair of ranked victories over No. 30 Jared Hill and No. 26 Cael Carlson, respectively. Despite a scoreless first period, Travis eventually found his offense for his 12th dual win this season, while Olejnik improved to 21-3 with the victory over Carlson.

At 184 pounds, Dustin Plott posted his second technical fall over Giuseppe Hoose in as many tries, marking his team-best 18th bonus-point victory. For the second straight season, Luke Surber faced former Tuttle High School teammate Carson Berryhill, this time defeating him by technical fall thanks to a pair of seven-point moves.

Eight Cowboy seniors were honored prior to the dual in Fix, Olejnik, Sammy Alvarez, Joey Sanchez, Andrew Bloemhof, Alexander Yokubaitis, Evan Shetley and Sam Sherrer. In addition, former Cowboy wrestler and longtime Oklahoma high school coach Ray Stapp was presented with the 2024 Gallagher Award.

Oklahoma State is set to host No. 4 Iowa at Gallagher-Iba Arena next Sunday, February 25. The dual is slated for 2 p.m. and will air on FS1 as the Cowboys look for their second perfect season since 2005, excluding the shortened 2020-21 campaign in which OSU went 10-0.

No. 2 Oklahoma State 34, No. 25 Oklahoma 9

Feb. 18, 2024 | Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Okla.

Attendance: 9,912

125: No. 10 Troy Spratley (OSU) fall Conrad Hendriksen (OU), 1:03

133: No. 3 Daton Fix (OSU) TF Gabe Vidlak (OU), 20-5, 5:24

141: No. 8 Tagen Jamison (OSU) fall Carter Schmidt (OU), 0:54

149: No. 21 Willie McDougald (OU) dec. No. 15 Jordan Williams (OSU), 5-2

157: No. 11 Teague Travis (OSU) MD No. 30 Jared Hill (OU), 11-1

165: No. 3 Izzak Olejnik (OSU) dec. No. 26 Cael Carlson (OU), 8-2

174: Tate Picklo (OU) dec. No. 20 Brayden Thompson (OSU), SV-1 5-2

184: No. 2 Dustin Plott (OSU) TF Giuseppe Hoose (OU), 19-4, 5:53

197: No. 17 Luke Surber (OSU) TF Carson Berryhill (OU), 17-2, 4:18

HWT: No. 12 Josh Heindselman (OU) dec. No. 9 Konner Doucet (OSU), 2-1