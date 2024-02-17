Annual Colon Cancer Walk Working To Spread Awareness

The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America- Oklahoma Chapter (PPNA-OK) is hosting its 3rd Annual Colon Cancer walk at Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park.

Saturday, February 17th 2024, 10:53 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to PPNA-OK, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. They are hoping to raise awareness among Oklahomans through their Colon Cancer walk on March 9.

