Annual Colon Cancer Walk Working To Spread Awareness

By: News 9

The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America- Oklahoma Chapter (PPNA-OK) is hosting its 3rd Annual Colon Cancer walk at Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park.

According to PPNA-OK, colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death. They are hoping to raise awareness among Oklahomans through their Colon Cancer walk on March 9.

