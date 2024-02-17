OU Baseball Drops Season Opener To Oregon, 4-2

Oklahoma baseball dropped the season opener to RV Oregon, 4-2, in its opening game of the Shriners Children's College Showdown Friday in Arlington.

By: OU Athletics

Oklahoma baseball dropped the season opener to RV Oregon, 4-2, in its opening game of the Shriners Children's College Showdown Friday in Arlington.

After surrendering single runs at the top of the first and third innings, the Sooners battled back with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third.

After a leadoff single from junior John Spikerman followed by a double from senior Bryce Madron, a pair of sacrifice-fly RBIs from sophomore Easton Carmichael and redshirt senior Kendall Pettis evened the score, 2-2.

Getting the opening day start on the mound was sophomore transfer LHP Braden Davis. The Sam Houston transfer was solid in his debut, throwing five innings and allowing two runs on three hits to go with a career high seven strikeouts.

Following four scoreless innings from the fourth through seventh innings, the Ducks plated two at the top of the eighth. After a single, wild pitch and pair of walks, a ground double play allowed the runner at third to cross home for the first run of the frame. The next at-bat, a wild pitch plated the second Ducks' run of the inning.

The Sooners put one on base in the eighth courtesy of an error on Oregon's third baseman but couldn't capitalize, and went quietly at the bottom of the ninth to drop the opener.

After Davis' five innings of work, sophomore RHP Malachi Witherspoon (L, 0-1) made his OU debut, going two innings and allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Senior relievers Carson Atwood and Carter Campbell each went one inning to close the contest, allowing one hit a piece. Campbell struck out a pair.

OU registered six hits from six different Sooners in the contest, with Madron and graduate transfer Michael Snyder each hitting doubles.

The Sooners return to Globe Life Field for their second of three games on opening weekend Saturday, facing off against No. 5/5/8/9/11 Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT. The game can be seen via subscription on FloBaseball and heard locally on SportsTalk 1400 AM/99.3 FM or nationwide on The Varsity app.