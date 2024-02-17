Silver Alert Canceled, 72-Year-Old Payne County Man Located

Saturday, February 17th 2024, 3:16 pm
2/17/2024 update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed Ralph Sheats has been located.
They did not provide an update on his condition.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
A Silver Alert has been activated for a 72-year-old man last seen Friday in Perkins, Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Ralph Sheats was last seen around 2 p.m. near Brush Creek Road and 92nd Street in Perkins.
He's 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes, OHP says.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, a black puffy coat, a dark shirt, blue jeans and black boots.
He was walking north with a small brown dog and he's believed to be suffering from dementia.
Call 911 if you know his whereabouts.
