$8.1 Million Edmond Fire Station Construction Underway

Construction on the City of Edmond's newest fire station is officially underway. City leaders gathered at the new site today to break gound on the project.

By: News 9

City leaders say this station is necessary because of the growth of Edmond.

Fire Station 6 is being built in what city leaders say is one of the fastest-growing areas in Edmond near Kelly and Sorghum Mills Road.

Fire officials say the $8.1 million station will house up to 7 firefighters.

They also say it will be a big asset to the city

The new station will be 11,000 square feet and will have a similar design to the city's other fire stations.

it's expected to open next Summer.