Portion Of North May Avenue Closed For Water Main Repair

By: News 9

A portion of North May Avenue near 150th Street is closed for water main repair, according to the City of Oklahoma City.

The City of OKC released in a news alert on Friday that the far-right southbound lane of May Avenue near North 144th Street will be closed for several hours while crews with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department work to repair a water main break in the area.

The City of OKC said the break is in the grass along the curb line, but crews must shut down the lane to create a safety barrier.

Those in the area will be without water while the repair is being made.