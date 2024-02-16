Portion Of North May Avenue Closed For Water Main Repair

Friday, February 16th 2024, 1:47 pm
A portion of North May Avenue near 150th Street is closed for water main repair, according to the City of Oklahoma City.
The City of OKC released in a news alert on Friday that the far-right southbound lane of May Avenue near North 144th Street will be closed for several hours while crews with the Oklahoma City Utilities Department work to repair a water main break in the area.
The City of OKC said the break is in the grass along the curb line, but crews must shut down the lane to create a safety barrier.
Those in the area will be without water while the repair is being made.
