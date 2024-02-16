Moore Holds Special Olympics Livestock Show Friday Night

It's the Moore FFA Special Olympics Livestock Show, and it gets started with a potato dinner at 6:30 p.m. The livestock show starts at 7:30.

By: News 9

Students with special needs in Moore will have the chance to show off their livestock skills Friday night at a special showing at the Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm.

It's the Moore FFA Special Olympics Livestock Show, and it gets started with a potato dinner at 6:30 p.m. The livestock show starts at 7:30.

The show will involve students from Moore High School, Westmoore High School and Southmoore High School.

"This annual event is a beautiful example of kids coming together to help one another," said Steve Adamo, booster president.

The Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm is located at 200 SE 34th Street in Moore.