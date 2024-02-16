Moore Holds Special Olympics Livestock Show Friday Night

Friday, February 16th 2024, 12:08 pm
Students with special needs in Moore will have the chance to show off their livestock skills Friday night at a special showing at the Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm.
It's the Moore FFA Special Olympics Livestock Show, and it gets started with a potato dinner at 6:30 p.m. The livestock show starts at 7:30.
The show will involve students from Moore High School, Westmoore High School and Southmoore High School.
"This annual event is a beautiful example of kids coming together to help one another," said Steve Adamo, booster president.
The Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm is located at 200 SE 34th Street in Moore.
February 16th, 2024
February 2nd, 2024
January 24th, 2024
February 17th, 2024
February 17th, 2024
February 17th, 2024
February 17th, 2024