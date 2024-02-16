Moore Holds Special Olympics Livestock Show Friday Night

It's the Moore FFA Special Olympics Livestock Show, and it gets started with a potato dinner at 6:30 p.m. The livestock show starts at 7:30.

Friday, February 16th 2024, 12:08 pm

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Students with special needs in Moore will have the chance to show off their livestock skills Friday night at a special showing at the Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm.

It's the Moore FFA Special Olympics Livestock Show, and it gets started with a potato dinner at 6:30 p.m. The livestock show starts at 7:30.

The show will involve students from Moore High School, Westmoore High School and Southmoore High School.

"This annual event is a beautiful example of kids coming together to help one another," said Steve Adamo, booster president.

The Moore Public Schools Agricultural Farm is located at 200 SE 34th Street in Moore.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 16th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 24th, 2024

December 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024

February 17th, 2024