2 Arrested After SW Oklahoma City Chase

Oklahoma City Police said a pursuit that began on Thursday near Southwest 44th Street and South Western Avenue ended with the arrests of two people.

Friday, February 16th 2024, 5:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people have been arrested after a chase in southwestern Oklahoma City on Thursday, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Western Avenue.

Officers said they saw a car that was reported stolen at a gas station, and as the car left, police say it hit another car and drove off from the scene.

The car then later hit a brick mailbox.

OCPD said Terrance Levant and Rosetta Grate ran away but were quickly arrested.

The two were arrested on multiple complaints, including obstructing an officer.
