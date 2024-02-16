2 Arrested After SW Oklahoma City Chase

Friday, February 16th 2024, 5:29 am
Two people have been arrested after a chase in southwestern Oklahoma City on Thursday, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Western Avenue.
Officers said they saw a car that was reported stolen at a gas station, and as the car left, police say it hit another car and drove off from the scene.
The car then later hit a brick mailbox.
OCPD said Terrance Levant and Rosetta Grate ran away but were quickly arrested.
The two were arrested on multiple complaints, including obstructing an officer.
