Movie Man: Where To Watch Award Nominated Movies Through Streaming

Award season started last month, but with the big show coming up in March, and with a lot of films being nominated, you can still catch quite a few of them from the comfort of your couch.

By: News 9

Award season started last month, but with the big show coming up in March, and with a lot of films being nominated, you can still catch quite a few of them from the comfort of your couch.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer really should be seen on the big screen, but if you weren't able to do that, you can see this incredible film on Peacock starting February 16. It leads the pack with 13 Academy Award nominations, some of which include Best Picture, Best Director, Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Poor Things

Our Movie Man was not a big fan of the movie Poor Things. What started out as a very strange yet funny movie turned into an absolute filthy mess for him. But if that's your cup of tea, you can buy or rent it online at Apple TV or Prime starting February 27.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's powerful film Killers of the Flower Moon, nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Actresses and Best Cinematography, can be streamed on Apple TV Plus, or you can buy or rent on Prime.

Barbie

And who said high fashion can't be award-worthy? Barbie, with its 10 nominations, can be seen exclusively on Max.

Maestro

Maestro had six nominations. Bradley Cooper's bio-drama and second outing as director can be seen on Netflix.

The Holdovers

The film, about a cranky classics teacher at a prestigious boarding school, is one of Movie Man's favorites. He's forced to spend the holidays with a troubled student and a grieving cook, leading to unexpected connections and personal growth for all three. The Holdovers received five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Actor, and is streaming on Peacock.

American Fiction

American Fiction received five Oscar nominations. In a superb performance, Jefferey Wright portrays a frustrated novelist. He writes a satirical black novel as a joke. But it becomes a critically acclaimed bestseller, exposing hypocrisy and sparking chaos in his life. You can buy American Fiction on Prime.