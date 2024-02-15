Emergency Crews Fight Haybale, Home Fire

Fire officials are responding to a large fire in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 11:25 am

By: News 9


Fire officials are responding to a fully involved fire, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

They said that 20 to 30 haybales and a fifth-wheel mobile home are in flames.

The scene is near Southwest 64th Street and South Walker Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries or how the fire started as of 11:30 a.m.

SkyNews 9 is flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 15th, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

January 24th, 2024

December 20th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024

February 16th, 2024