Emergency Crews Fight Haybale, Home Fire

Fire officials are responding to a large fire in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire officials are responding to a fully involved fire, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

They said that 20 to 30 haybales and a fifth-wheel mobile home are in flames.

The scene is near Southwest 64th Street and South Walker Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries or how the fire started as of 11:30 a.m.

SkyNews 9 is flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.