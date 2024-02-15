Choctaw High School Presents 'Mamma Mia'

Choctaw High School is performing its production of "Mamma Mia" starting on Friday. Director Maryjane Burton and some of her actors came by The Porch to talk about the musical.

By: News 9

Choctaw High School is putting on its production of the musical "Mamma Mia" which features music from ABBA, starting on Friday.

Director Maryjane Burton came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with actors McKinley Rowton, Aubrey Herrin, Mia Waddell, Aubrey Jo Hoag, Ryker Burnett and Max Whitlock to talk about how they have prepared for the production.

Performances begin Friday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 25th, at the Choctaw High School Performing Arts Center located at 14300 NE 10th Street.

Ticket prices are $18, $20, and $22

CLICK HERE to buy tickets or learn more.