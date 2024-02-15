Chase Through NW Oklahoma City Ends In Rollover Crash

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 5:29 am
A pursuit in northwestern Oklahoma City ended in a crash Thursday morning, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a vehicle led officers on a chase, before crashing and rolling over shortly after 12 a.m. near Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Expressway.
Police say multiple people were in the car, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
