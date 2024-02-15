Johnson Scores, Verhulst Dominates; No. 23 Oklahoma Women Top No. 21 Baylor 84-73

Sophomore Kiersten Johnson had a career-high 20 points off the bench, Payton Verhulst had a double-double and No. 23 Oklahoma pulled away from No. 21 Baylor in the fourth quarter to win its ninth straight, 84-73 on Wednesday night.

By: Associated Press

The Bears scored nine-straight points to pull within 72-68 midway through the fourth but Skylar Vann hit two baskets and Johnson made a layup to quickly push the lead back to 10. Baylor committed three-straight turnovers, which offset a string of six-straight baskets.

The last Baylor basket was a 3-pointer by Jana Van Gytenbeek that made it 80-73 with 2:12 to play but the Bears missed their last three shots.

Verhulst had 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks for the Sooners (18-6, 12-1 Big 12 Conference), who are 4-3 against ranked teams. Nevaeh Tott and Sahara Williams both had 14 points and Vann had 10.

The last time the Sooners were 12-1 in league play was the 2008-09 season when they finished 15-1 and made the Final Four.

Sarah Andrews had 14 points for Baylor (18-6, 7-6), which is 5-3 in top-25 games. Dre'una Edwards and Van Gytenbeek both had 13 points.

Five different players scored when Oklahoma ran off 11-straight points to take at 13-3 lead but Yaya Felder and Edwards combined for nine points to get Baylor back within 13-12. Johnson, whose previous career high was 12, scored Oklahoma's last 10 points of the first quarter to take a 21-19 lead.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer that put Baylor up 24-21 but the Sooners had a 10-2 run and ended up on top 35-29 at the half.

Oklahoma had a 24-14 rebounding advantage at the break but also had 10 turnovers. The Sooners were 1 of 12 from 3-point range but had 20 points in the paint. Baylor was 4 of 12 from 3 but 7 of 20 inside the arc.

The Sooners found the range from long distance in the third quarter, going 5 of 10 on 3s, and 5 of 10 inside the arc and stretched the lead to 64-51. Baylor only shot 6 of 21 by made 8 of 8 from the foul line.

Oklahoma is at No. 24 West Virginia on Saturday, Texas Tech is at Baylor on Sunday when the Bears will retire former star Brittney Griner's number.



