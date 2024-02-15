Cowgirls Get Road Win Over Texas Tech

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team defeated Texas Tech on the road, 60-50, Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

By: okstate.com , OSU Athletics

-

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team defeated Texas Tech on the road, 60-50, Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The win snaps a six-game losing streak for the Cowgirls while improving them to 12-12 on the season and 5-8 in Big 12 play.

OSU held the Red Raiders to 30% shooting from the field and 14% from three while outscoring them 15-7 off turnovers and 32-20 in the paint.

Hannah Gusters led all scorers with 24 points on 12-16 shooting in 27 minutes before fouling out. Stailee Heard added 16 points and nine rebounds while Quincy Noble had 10 points.

Oklahoma State took control of the game early and wouldn't look back, going up 11-3 in the opening minutes. The Cowgirls would take a 17-8 lead into the second as Noble scored all 10 of her points in the opening period.

OSU continued to pull away in the second, getting 10 points from Gusters in the frame. The Cowgirls went up by as much as 19 in the first half before taking a 35-21 lead into the break.

The Red Raiders began to battle back in the third quarter, outscoring the Cowgirls 16-13 in the period. Gusters and Heard scored all 13 for OSU in the frame as it took a 48-37 lead to the fourth.

The Cowgirls would manage just 12 points in the final quarter but would hold Texas Tech to 13 to capture the 60-50 road victory.

Oklahoma State will be back at home to take on Houston on Saturday looking to build some momentum as it enters the final stretch of the season.



