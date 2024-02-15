A Different Kind Of Couples Therapy

It’s a love affair over 70 years in the making, and it all started with some excellent advice. News 9's Mike Glover shares a special Valentine's story in today's Something Good.

It’s a love affair over 70 years in the making, and it all started with some excellent advice.

“She moved in next door to us, and she’d be out on the front porch exercising,” said Thomas Robertson.

At 17 years old, a young lady exercising was enough to catch Mr. Robertson’s attention, but there was one small problem. “I had a girlfriend already, but my dad told me, if I were a young man, I’d set my caps for that girl next door,” said Mr. Robertson.

He took his dad’s advice. “He just asked me if I would go to church with him, and I told him, I would go to church with him if he would go to church with me,” said Betty Robertson, who has been married to Mr. Robertson for almost seventy years.

And so, the courtship began. “If he had any money we would stop and get a root beer on the way home,” said Mrs. Robertson.

The two were married one year later and have been inseparable ever since. “Oh yeah, she is all over me,” said Mr. Robertson.

It was in July of 2022; Mr. Thomas took a pretty hard fall. “Stumbled over my feet and fell on the floor at home, right on the carpet, and you wouldn’t think it would break a bone, but it did,” said Mr. Robertson.

He had broken his right femur. “But then I had something happen in July of this last year,” said Mrs. Robertson.

While getting out of the shower, she took a fall and broke her femur. “Same right leg, but when I was laying there, I was like if this is my femur this is weird,” said Mrs. Robertson. “The same injury, nearly the same place for the brake as well,” said Ryan Jones, of Valir Physical Therapy.

So together they make regular visits to Valir physical therapy for a different type of couple’s therapy. “They’re a little competitive with each other, to be honest,” said Jones. “We she gets to lay down on one of the beds back here and they never do let me lay down,” said Mr. Robertson. “I’ll increase it for Betty and Thomas will be like, well I think I could also do a little bit more,” said Jones.

How will the two celebrate Valentine’s Day after almost seventy years of marriage? “We’ve already been out to eat dinner; we went out early. I told him there would be a Ka gillion people out, and we don’t like to be out after dark now,” said Mrs. Robertson.

The couple says the secret to their marriage is not just love, it's 'like' because they sincerely like being around each other.