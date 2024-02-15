Swipe Right? New Campaign Uses Popular Dating Apps To Draw People To Oklahoma

A campaign developed by The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is using popular dating apps to draw people to Oklahoma. Known as “Date Oklahoma,” the initiative hopes to persuade Dallas residents to consider Oklahoma as their new home.

“We’re not just crashing the dating scene with this campaign, we’re also addressing a critical need in our economy,” Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Becky Samples said. “While Oklahoma has a historical track record of low unemployment rates, our workforce still has more than 29,000 open roles across various industries to sustain and enhance the state's robust economic growth. This initiative is about supporting Oklahoma businesses by inviting those who can make a significant impact on our workforce to settle down in our extraordinary and vibrant state.”

The campaign is designed to target young adults, on dating apps -- oftentimes people who are looking for a new place to live.

“Oklahoma is a place of growth and opportunity where innovation means tradition, where progress thrives alongside heritage and where everyone is welcome,” Samples continued. “There are so many reasons why Oklahoma is a great place to live. Not only do we have more affordable rent and housing prices than most of the country, but we also offer entertainment, career opportunities and so much more. With this out-of-the-box campaign, we will reach young Dallas individuals ready to settle down in our wonderful state.”

For more information, visit LiveInOkla.com or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.