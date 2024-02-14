Road Crews Work To Fill Potholes In Oklahoma City

Officials say moisture from the storms gets into cracks in the roads and creates more and more potholes.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Road Crews are out patching up potholes following the recent rain and snow.

Crews say they're going through a large list. They say once they receive a work order, the goal is to get that completed within five days.

“We encourage people to use the OKC.gov action center,” Chris Daniels, the City Of Oklahoma City Streets superintendent, said. “It’s on the residents page. That lets us know what potholes are out there and what kind of size they are and what priority they are.”

The city says it typically fills around 60,000 potholes a year.