Speed Dating And Social Clubs Regain Popularity

The company Eventbrite says attendance at "dating" or "singles" events have risen recently.

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 12:41 pm

By: CBS News


The company Eventbrite says attendance at "dating" or "singles" events rose by 63 percent during the first four months of 2023, compared to the same time period in 2022. It also says the number of those events scheduled went up by 20 percent.

Sara Bigham, lifestyle contributor for Eventbrite, explains what's driving the resurgence of speed dating and social clubs.
