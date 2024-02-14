Curbside Flowers Creates Festive Bouquets, Helps The Community

A local flower shop is creating beautiful plant and flower arrangements while helping the community and those transitioning out of homelessness.

By: News 9

Curbside Flowers employs people transitioning out of homelessness, and Valentine's Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a field trip to learn more.

Taylor Self with the Homeless Alliance talked about how their bouquets are beautiful gifts and help the community.