Curbside Flowers Creates Festive Bouquets, Helps The Community

A local flower shop is creating beautiful plant and flower arrangements while helping the community and those transitioning out of homelessness.

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 11:02 am

By: News 9


Curbside Flowers employs people transitioning out of homelessness, and Valentine's Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a field trip to learn more.

Taylor Self with the Homeless Alliance talked about how their bouquets are beautiful gifts and help the community.

