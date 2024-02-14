Curbside Flowers Creates Festive Bouquets, Helps The Community

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 11:02 am
Curbside Flowers employs people transitioning out of homelessness, and Valentine's Day is one of their busiest days of the year.
The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a field trip to learn more.
Taylor Self with the Homeless Alliance talked about how their bouquets are beautiful gifts and help the community.
