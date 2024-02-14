Alzheimer’s Advocates Raise Awareness, Create Policies At The Capitol

Advocates from across the state are spending Wednesday at the Capitol to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

By: News 9

Alzheimer’s advocates from across Oklahoma are sharing their stories with lawmakers Wednesday morning to raise awareness of the disease and create policies.

Sherri Sharp from Edmond was watching News 9 around this time last year when she heard about Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

She said it felt near to her heart, so she made her way to the capitol, and Sharp said she was thankful she did.

“I was quite surprised with the amount of attention and time taken out of their day to speak with us. That’s why I'm going again this year; I feel like our voices were heard,” said Sharp.

Advocates will spend the morning hearing from lawmakers and state agencies on the importance of advocacy, how to support caregiver training, and this year's legislative landscape.

Later in the afternoon, lawmakers and advocates will spend time sharing their stories and discussing new policies.

The Alzheimer’s Association said Advocacy Day is a vital part of policymaking as it puts a face to this terrible disease and the issues surrounding it.

“There could definitely be some better types of assistance along the journey because it's long and it's hard,” Sharp said.

The Alzheimer's Association welcomes anyone and everyone to the state Capitol from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to make their voices heard.