Developers Of NW Oklahoma City Residential Complex Announce Stage Addition

Wednesday, February 14th 2024, 5:46 am
A new residential and retail development in northwestern Oklahoma City is getting an outdoor event space.
The developers behind OAK, located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Expressway, announced plans for a $1 million stage designed for concerts.
The green space around the stage, known as Heartwood Park, will become an ice rink in the winter.
OAK's grand opening is in September.
