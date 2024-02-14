Developers Of NW Oklahoma City Residential Complex Announce Stage Addition

A concert stage is the latest addition to a residential and retail development in northwestern Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A new residential and retail development in northwestern Oklahoma City is getting an outdoor event space.

The developers behind OAK, located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Expressway, announced plans for a $1 million stage designed for concerts.

The green space around the stage, known as Heartwood Park, will become an ice rink in the winter.

OAK's grand opening is in September.