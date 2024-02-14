Oklahoma City Crews Work To Repair Damage To Roads, Fill Potholes

Commuters in Oklahoma City may see road crews blocking off certain areas of the city this week, as they will have multiple crews out filling potholes.

-

After freezing cold, snow and rain took a heavy toll on Oklahoma City streets, crews are working to repair the damage and fix any roadway blemishes.

Commuters in Oklahoma City may see road crews blocking off certain areas of the city this week, as they will have multiple crews out filling potholes.

Chris Daniels, the City of Oklahoma City street superintendent, says this is pot hole season, and his crews typically fill around 60,000 potholes a year.

Daniels said the moisture from the winter storms gets into the cracks in the roads and creates more pot holes, but the goal is that once they receive a work order, to get it completed within five days.

CHRIS DANIELS, CITY OF OKC STREET SUPERINTENDENT

"We encourage people to use the Action Center," Daniels said. "That let's us know what potholes are out there and what kind of size they are and what priority they are."

Daniels says if you see a pothole the, report it online and the city will work to repair is as soon as possible.