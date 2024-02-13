Neighborhood Services Organization Celebrates 100 Years Of Serving The Community

President and CEO of the Neighborhood Services Organization, Stacey Ninness, stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the organization and some of its programs.

By: News 9

The Neighborhood Services Organization is celebrating 100 years of serving the community by providing housing, rental assistance, clinics, and more.

Some of the things NSO provides are dental clinics, housing and rental assistance, and a women's infant and children clinic.

To learn more about NSO or get involved, CLICK HERE.