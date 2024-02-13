Several Cars Involved In A Wreck On Harrah Road

Police are working on a wreck involving several cars on the east side of the metro on Interstate 40 and Harrah Road.

By: News 9

At least four vehicles are involved in a wreck near I-40 on Harrah Road.

The wreck has been reported as an injury crash, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Police say to seek alternate routes.

