Mustang High School is implementing new student-led committees after one student took his own life and another attempted self-harm in a school restroom.

By: News 9

Mustang High School Launches New Measures To Help Prevent Bullying

The district told News 9 they are launching student-led committees to discuss in-person and online bullying.

Superintendent Charles Bradley also met with the Education and Mental Health Department to create resources for students who may be victims of bullying.