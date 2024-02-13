Mustang High School Launches New Measures To Help Prevent Bullying

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 7:04 am
Mustang High School is implementing new measures after one student took his own life and another attempted self-harm in a school restroom.
The district told News 9 they are launching student-led committees to discuss in-person and online bullying.
Superintendent Charles Bradley also met with the Education and Mental Health Department to create resources for students who may be victims of bullying.
