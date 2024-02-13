More Than 6,000 Children In State Custody, Adoption Experts Say

Sunbeam Family Services says the need for foster families is urgent, as more than 6,000 kids are in state custody and at least 80 are spending the night in shelters across the state.

As the number of children in the custody of the State of Oklahoma rises, adoption experts say there is a need for families willing to adopt.

The nonprofit said people and families who are willing to open their hearts and help bring children back home are a great fit.

Sara Linhardt, a foster mom working at Sunbeam,l said opening up her home to nine children over the last five years has been a rewarding experience.

"The goal is to get children back home to their families," Linhardt said. "The ability to bridge with the family of the child is one of the hardest, but most beautiful aspects of foster care."

Sunbeam said they will walk anyone through every step of the way through the certification and training process at no cost.