Oklahoma Children's Theatre Previews Production Of 'The Cat In The Hat'

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Children’s Theatre is preparing to debut its production of “The Cat In The Hat.”

The children's theater is on the Oklahoma City University campus and provides live theater and educational experiences for young audiences.

Executive Director Austin Klososky and Actress Delaney Horton visited the Arca-Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the upcoming production.

The Cat in the Hat runs from Feb. 23 through April 7.

You can buy tickets on the Oklahoma Children's Theatre website, HERE.