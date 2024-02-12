Local 'I Hate Hamlet' Performance Hitting The Stage

Monday, February 12th 2024, 10:29 am
The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch welcomed Richard Lemin, managing director of the Jewel Box Theater in Oklahoma City.
The theater is putting on “I Hate Hamlet,” a comedy that is running until Feb. 18. Shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.
For more information on “I Hate Hamlet” and other shows by the Jewel Box Theater, click here.
February 12th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 9th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024