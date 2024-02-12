Local 'I Hate Hamlet' Performance Hitting The Stage

The theater is putting on “I Hate Hamlet,” a comedy that is running until Feb. 18. Shows are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch welcomed Richard Lemin, managing director of the Jewel Box Theater in Oklahoma City.

For more information on “I Hate Hamlet” and other shows by the Jewel Box Theater, click here.
