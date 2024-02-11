Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Warr Acres

A man died on Saturday after police said he was struck by a vehicle in Warr Acres.

It happened at the intersection of 50th and Ann Arbor Avenue, Warr Acres Police said.

Investigators said witnesses told them the man was walking down a dark road and didn't appear to be paying attention.

"Witnesses state there was a single subject from north to south, crossing in the dark," said Asst. Chief Jason Allen with Warr Acres Police. "At this point, witnesses said he was walking with his head down and showed no regard for the vehicles coming."

That's when police said the victim was struck by a vehicle in the outside lane.

The driver of that car also had two children inside with them.

They remained on the scene and are cooperating with police.

Allen said this is unfortunate and avoidable. He urged people to only cross the street using marked intersections with plenty of light.

