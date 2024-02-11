No. 24 Oklahoma Women Beat Cyclones 86-72, Win 8th Straight And 1st At Iowa State Since 2017

Payton Verhulst made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help No. 24 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 86-72 on Saturday night for its eighth straight win.

By: Associated Press

Verhulst was 8-of-17 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to go with six assists. Skylar Vann added 12 points and Nevaeh Tot scored 10 points and had nine assists.

Oklahoma (17-6, 11-1 Big 12) has won 10 of its last 11 games and collected its first win at Iowa State since 2017.

Audi Crooks scored 14 points for Iowa State (13-9, 7-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Emily Ryan added 13 points and Nyamer Diew scored 10.

Verhulst made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to go with five assists and four rebounds as the Sooners built a 49-35 lead at the break. Ryan scored 11 first-half points for the Cyclones.

Iowa State pulled to 56-48 with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The Sooners answered with a 10-0 surge and cruised from there.

The Sooners are 11-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2008-09 team started 12-0 en route to a conference title (15-1) and Final Four appearance.

Oklahoma hosts No. 18 Baylor on Wednesday.

Iowa State stays home to face eighth-ranked Kansas State on Wednesday.

