Thunder Signs Grizzlies' Center Biyombo To Deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a big man to their front court, signing Bismack Biyombo to a deal.

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 9:05 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a big man to their front court, signing Bismack Biyombo to a deal.

Shams Charania reported the news Saturday morning:

Biyombo averaged 5.2 points for the Memphis Grizzlies this season in 30 games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed the signing Saturday night, adding:

Biyombo (6-8, 255) has appeared in 829 games (351 starts) and posted career averages of 5.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.30 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. The 13-year NBA veteran was originally selected seventh overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. In 2016, Biyombo set a Raptors playoff record by registering 26 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 10th, 2024

February 11th, 2024

February 11th, 2024

February 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 11th, 2024

February 11th, 2024

February 11th, 2024

February 11th, 2024