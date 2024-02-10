Child Hit By Car In NE Oklahoma City

A child was hit by a car in front of a middle school in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 12:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

According to police, the scene is near Martin Luther King and Northeast 13th Street.

The child is 9-years-old, police say. The driver involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police, according to authorities.

According to an officer, the child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
