Child Hit By Car In NE Oklahoma City

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 12:41 pm
A child was hit by a car in front of a middle school in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.
According to police, the scene is near Martin Luther King and Northeast 13th Street.
The child is 9-years-old, police say. The driver involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police, according to authorities.
According to an officer, the child was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
