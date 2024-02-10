A Norman woman is working to share her story to help others overcome their gambling addictions.

Norman Woman Advocates For People Suffering From Gambling Addiction

Online gambling has taken off, but the industry comes with risks. People who gamble compulsively often don’t realize they have a problem.

One Norman woman supports these people following her 15-year struggle.

“When we’re kids, we have these expectations of where we’re gonna be as adults,” said Christina Cook. “Things happen and take us off course.”

Cook is an advocate for people struggling with gambling addiction. Gambling offered Christina a place to get away from an abusive relationship.

“The casino seemed like a safe place,” Cook said. “I didn’t know how to stand up for myself.”

Gambling occupied her mind, but it consumed her life.

“You feel great,” Cook said. “It’s hard to recognize those feelings with harm.”

Wiley Harwell is the executive director of the Oklahoma Association on Problem Gambling & Gaming.

“We run the problem gambling helpline,” Harwell said. “It really becomes like substance use disorder – a chemical imbalance.”

Apps on phones and online gambling offer easy gambling options.

“It should scare people because of the accessibility,” Cook said.

Harwell said federal money is necessary to save lives.

“Those with a gambling disorder have the highest suicide attempt rate of all the other disorders,” Harwell said.

Cook felt the weight of her addiction.

“I don’t wanna diminish my feelings,” Cook said. "I wanted to drive off a bridge.”

Cook found her way out of the darkness and into recovery.

“Acknowledging that I had people that love me and that I was finally worth help,” Cook said.

She shares her story with a purpose, so those suffering find hope and a new path forward.

“Talking helps in all aspects of life,” Cook said. “They know that there’s hope. That people can overcome that.”

Cook offers a podcast helping people recover from gambling addictions. Anyone with a gambling problem in need of help can call 1-800-GAMBLER – visit oapgg.org for additional resources.