OKC Snow Plows & Salt Spreads Are On Standby For The Weekend

Friday, February 9th 2024, 5:44 pm
Oklahoma City leaders say they have plows and salt spreads on standby if ice or snow starts to acclimate on city streets.
If crews get out, they will work 12-hour shifts until snow routes are clear.
Leaders also remind residents to turn off sprinklers to prevent more ice from forming on sidewalks and streets.
