OKC Snow Plows & Salt Spreads Are On Standby For The Weekend

Oklahoma City leaders say they have plows and salt spreads on standby if ice or snow starts to acclimate on city streets.

Friday, February 9th 2024, 5:44 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

If crews get out, they will work 12-hour shifts until snow routes are clear.

Leaders also remind residents to turn off sprinklers to prevent more ice from forming on sidewalks and streets.
