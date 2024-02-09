Shots Fired After Altercation Outside NE OKC Store

Friday, February 9th 2024, 1:34 pm
An altercation at a store in northeast Oklahoma City ended in shots fired Friday at a nearby park, police said.
The incident happened at a store in the 1100 block of North Martin Luther King Avenue around midday. According to police, a suspect was trying to leave the store with stolen items. A clerk from the store tried to confront the suspect outside the store and was then punched in the face. The clerk followed the suspect down the street to a nearby park where the suspect produced a gun and shot at the clerk.
It is uncertain whether anybody was injured.
The suspect was arrested near Northeast 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.
