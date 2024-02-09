Actor Forrie J. Smith, Yellowstone's Lloyd Pierce, Discusses Event Supporting Shriners Hospital For Kids

Forrie J. Smith, the actor best-known for his role on the tv series Yellowstone, will be in Oklahoma City promoting Shriners Hospital for Kids.

Actor Forrie J. Smith, known for his role as ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the television series Yellowstone, will be in Oklahoma City to promote an event supporting Shriners Hospital for Kids.

The event will be at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie on Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, where there will be a bull riding event, a concert, and a meet and greet for fans of Smith.

At the meet and greet, fans will be able to meet Smith, get a picture and get a bottle of his own brand of whiskey.

All proceeds of the event will go towards Shriners Hospital.

Smith will also be at Byron’s Liquor Warehouse in Oklahoma City from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to promote the hospital.