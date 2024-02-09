The Porch Goes To Braum's Affair Of The Heart

Braum's Affair Of The Heart is back at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds this weekend. Tevis Hillis brings us a preview of what to expect.

By: News 9

Braum's Affair Of The Heart is back at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds!

Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch on a field trip to give us a preview of what to expect.

Affair of the Heart will be at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 with unlimited re-entry.

Purchase tickets online at aaoth.com.