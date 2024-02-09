Tecumseh Schools Bus Driver Arrested, Allegedly Intoxicated On The Job

A Tecumseh Public Schools bus driver was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated on the job, according to police.

By: News 9

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, Jeramy Tucker was arrested around 10:00 a.m. February 8 on suspicion of Actual Physical Control (APC) Of A Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Child endangerment.

According to the release from the district, a district official was notified of a concern regarding the sobriety of a bus driver.

The release continues to say that the police were immediately notified and asked to complete a sobriety test on the driver. The release also states that the driver was found unfit for duty and removed from the school by the police.

The release continues: “The district will continue to take appropriate action in this matter according to its policy. The safety of Tecumseh students is a priority, and immediate action will be taken upon reports of any behaviors that may pose a hazard to our students whether on campus or while being transported.

Tecumseh Public Schools believes that it is unacceptable for an employee of the district to endanger our students in any way. We are committed to providing a safe environment for our students and will continue to have zero tolerance for any lesser standard. Thank you for supporting Tecumseh Public Schools.”