Metropolitan School Of Dance Displays African Ballet On The Porch

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 11:09 am
The Metropolitan School of Dance is a non-profit dance studio that teaches classes that highlight inclusion and character through dance.
Frances Pitts and Kamille Dixon, Logann Lang, Dream Littleton, Zadia Long and Katie Seward joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to share more about the classes they offer and even gave us a performance.
