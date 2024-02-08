Metropolitan School Of Dance Displays African Ballet On The Porch

The Metropolitan School of Dance, a non-profit dance studio, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their teachings and give a performance.

By: News 9

The Metropolitan School of Dance is a non-profit dance studio that teaches classes that highlight inclusion and character through dance.

Frances Pitts and Kamille Dixon, Logann Lang, Dream Littleton, Zadia Long and Katie Seward joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to share more about the classes they offer and even gave us a performance.







